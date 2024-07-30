JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) has ordered the immediate closure of the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre, Arena Larkin, here, until August 6.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said that the closure was prompted by an incident where 19 students developed various symptoms, after participating in the Johor School Sports Council (MSSJ) 2024 Aquatic Championship, last week.

“Today, I, along with JKNJ officials, visited the competition site and collected a water sample from the swimming pool. This sample will be sent to the laboratory for further testing, and we are awaiting the results,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Ling, accompanied by the state Education and Information Committee chairman, Aznan Tamin, also visited a student who is still being treated at a hospital. He confirmed that the student’s condition is stable and in the process of recovery.

Yesterday, media reports said that 19 students, who participated in the 2024 MSSJ Aquatic Championship at the MBJB Aquatic Centre, from Tuesday to Thursday, were hospitalised after exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, fever, and itchiness.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi visited the aquatic centre and noted that an investigation is underway to determine whether the water quality might have contributed to the health issues of the 19 students, out of 900 participants in the tournament.

The aquatic centre will remain closed until necessary renovations are completed, including addressing issues with the infrastructure of the swimming pool and plunge pool, which have been observed to be rusted. — Bernama