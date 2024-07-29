JOHOR BARU, July 28 — The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre will be temporarily closed after 19 students who participated in the Johor School Sports Council (MSSJ) 2024 Aquatic Championship received hospital treatment for various symptoms, including vomiting, fever and itchiness, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said according to the latest report, only one student who participated in the swimming competition held from Tuesday to Thursday last week is still receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital here.

“We received information that 19 out of 900 championship participants were hospitalised after the event...and the water condition here (MBJB Aquatic Centre) is being studied to determine whether it affected the 19 students. InsyaAllah, the findings will be available by Monday,” he told reporters after visiting the aquatic centre today.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin was also present.

Onn Hafiz said the centre would reopen after necessary repairs are completed, including maintenance work on the swimming pools and diving areas.

He added that the aquatic centre management informed him that renovation involving the pool flooring would begin in September. — Bernama