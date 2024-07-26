PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is setting up a special committee to probe into incidents of water supply disruption caused by pollution, especially in Selangor.

In a statement today, SPAN said the committee will collect information and evidence and will examine all aspects that could have caused the problem.

“The committee will then propose measures that can be used as best practices by all interested parties to ensure the sustainability of water supply,” read the statement.

It said various parties and government agencies will be involved in the data collection process, including the Department of Environment (DOE), state raw water resource management bodies, local government authorities and water service operators in the relevant states.

SPAN views seriously the recent incidents of odour pollution in Sungai Sembah and Sungai Kundang, resulting in the unscheduled water supply disruption to more than 1 million users in seven areas in Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur from July 23 until yesterday.

Referring to the incident, SPAN said an investigation paper was opened last July 24 against the suspected culprits.

The investigation was carried out under Section 121(1)(c) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM500,000 against offenders.

SPAN is committed to ensuring any misconduct against clean water and its sources will be dealt with promptly with appropriate punishment imposed on perpetrators, it said. — Bernama