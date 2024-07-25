KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Water supply, which was disrupted in seven areas due to odour pollution detected in Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah in Selangor, has been restored to 93.5 per cent of as of 12pm today.

In a statement, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said areas in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak regions under Group 2 have recovered by 91.8 per cent and expected to recover fully by 8pm tonight, while full recovery for areas in the region under Group 3 (73.6 per cent recovery percentage currently) is expected by 8am tomorrow.

Air Selangor said the duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in affected areas will vary based on the location of consumers’ premises and water pressure at the distribution system.

Consumers who receive their water supply are advised to let the tap flow until the water is clear before use.

It also advised consumers to use water prudently to ensure a smooth recovery process in the affected areas.

Water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral service centres would continue to be mobilised, it said, adding that alternative water supply assistance is also provided at nine local service centres listed in Appendix B.

Commercial customers can purchase water supply at Air Selangor’s customer service counters in the Sepang and Hulu Langat regions.

Additionally, two local water filling stations will be available at Braemar Estate (Hulu Langat) and Taman Gemilang Dengkil (Sepang) for commercial customers to use their respective water tankers.

Consumers can obtain up-to-date information on the water supply disruption through Air Selangor’s official communication channels: https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/.

Information is also available via the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, X, or by calling Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

Further details can be found on Air Selangor’s official website.