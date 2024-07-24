KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The water supply disruption in seven districts due to odour pollution detected in Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah in Selangor has recovered by 14.3 per cent as of 9am today.

In a statement today, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the percentage of water supply recovery in the affected areas is expected to reach approximately 40 per cent by 8am tomorrow and 90 per cent by 8pm, national news agency Bernama reported today.

“The full recovery time for the affected areas is expected to be by 8am on Friday,” Air Selangor said on its official Facebook page today.

According to the statement, the time it takes to fully restore water supply in the affected areas varies depending on the distance of user premises and the pressure in the water distribution system.

Air Selangor also assured users not to worry if the water supply received is discoloured, as this situation commonly occurs during water supply disruptions, whether scheduled or unscheduled.

“Restored water supply can cause sediment in the emptied main pipes to resuspend, resulting in discoloured water,” the statement said.

Air Selangor advised users experiencing discoloured water to let the water run for five to 10 minutes until it becomes clear before use.

If the water remains discoloured, users can contact Air Selangor at 15300 or through the “Help Centre” for inspection and further action.

The statement added that Air Selangor has deployed water tankers to the affected areas, prioritising critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral services.

It also said that alternative water supply assistance through 17 Local Service Centres (PKS) is provided for user convenience in the listed locations.

Users can obtain information regarding unscheduled water supply disruptions from the official communication channels a [https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/] (https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/) and alternative official communication channels such as the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram, and X, or contact Air Selangor at 15300 or visit [https://www.airselangor.com/](https://www.airselangor.com/).

Earlier, Selangor Public Health and Environment exco Jamaliah Jamaludin said the odour pollution, detected since last Monday, originated from a factory believed to be processing acrylic materials for recycling.

Seven areas in the Klang Valley, namely Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, and Kuala Selangor, experienced unscheduled water disruptions following the temporary shutdown of four Water Treatment Plants (WTP) due to the pollution.