PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Department of Environment (DoE) has detained two individuals to assist in the investigation into the odour pollution in Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah, which forced the temporary shutdown of the Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2) and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plants (LRAs) yesterday.

DoE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said following the incident, the department conducted an investigation at a premises that processed acrylic materials in the industrial area of Jalan Kampung Orang Asli, Kuang in Rawang.

“An inspection revealed that the source of the odour pollution was a leak of a chemical known as Poly Metha Acrylic Acid (PMAA) from a storage tank. This chemical is a liquid product produced by the premises,” he said in a statement today.

He said the spill eventually overflowed into the premises’ drainage system, then into the main road drain, and finally into Sungai Kuang.

“The flow of Sungai Kuang enters Sungai Kundang, then into Sungai Sembah, and subsequently into Sungai Selangor. The chemical leak resulted in the release of a strong, pungent odour characteristic of PMAA,” he said.

In response, Wan Abdul Latiff said the DoE issued an immediate order to the operator of the premises to carry out cleaning works within the premises, the drainage areas and affected tributaries.

“These works were completed yesterday afternoon by a contractor licensed by the department.

“Three samples of evidence were also collected and have been submitted to the Chemistry Department for composition and matching tests,” he added.

The premises’ operational area, along with the process equipment, has been sealed by the DoE through the issuance of an Equipment Seizure Notice (POK) under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 until the investigation is completed.

The case is being investigated under Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Amendment 2024), which provides for mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and fines of up to RM10 million if convicted of river pollution. — Bernama