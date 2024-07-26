KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The prosecution today handed over most of the trial documents to the defence team, including recorded statements from Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s parents and photographs from the crime scene.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar informed the Sessions Court today that forensic reports and copies of CCTV footage have yet to be provided to the defence team as they are still being prepared, Malay news outlet Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Following this, the prosecution requested an additional mention date to allow for the remaining documents to be submitted before the trial date is set.

Judge Syahliza Warnoh then scheduled September 18 for a status update on the document submission.

Meanwhile, lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, speaking to the media after the court session, was quoted as saying that in addition to the statements from both defendants and the crime scene photographs, his team has also received the doctor’s report related to the case.

On June 13, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf were charged with neglecting their autistic child in the vicinity of PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai between 12pm on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6, 2023.

The couple, aged 29, are accused of neglecting their six-year-old child in a manner that may have caused physical injury.

The charge is made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.