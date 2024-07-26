KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Lawyer Mahmud Jumaat today confirmed that he is no longer representing the mother of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, who is accused of neglecting the autistic child, at the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya on Friday.

According to Malay daily Sinar Harian today, Mahmud said that he would not be attending the court for the first day of proceedings, a case mention before Judge Syahliza Warnoh.

“I no longer represent Ismanira,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 29, wearing a dark blue robe and brown headscarf, and her husband Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, 29, dressed in black Malay traditional attire, appeared calm as they arrived in court.

On June 13, the couple pleaded not guilty to a charge of neglecting their son, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, 6, in a manner that could cause physical injury.

The charge was made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

In addition to any sentence mentioned in subsection (1), the court may order the convicted person to complete a bond with a surety for good behaviour for a period and under conditions deemed appropriate by the court, and to perform community service.

Previously, the prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ku Hayati Ku Haron, while the two accused were represented by lawyers Fahmi Abd Moin and Mahmud Jumaat.