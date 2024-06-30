KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 —Police are actively investigating the circulation of graphic photos purportedly showing the injuries on the body of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, on the Telegram application since yesterday.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the investigation is being conducted under Section 203A of the Penal Code for disclosure of information, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972.

“The public is urged not to share any content classified under the Official Secrets Act 1972, as this disrupts the investigation and prosecution process in court.

“Legal action will be taken against any individuals found sharing the content,” he told Bernama today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said a report regarding the circulation of the photos was made by a senior police officer at 12.15 pm today.

Previously, the murder investigation papers of the child went viral on the same application.

On December 6 last year, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his residence at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartments at 10 pm, a day after he was reported missing.

Advertisement

On June 13, Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, pleaded not guilty at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court to charges of neglect that likely caused physical harm to the child. — Bernama