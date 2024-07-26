HULU SELANGOR, July 26 — A police officer was charged in the Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrates’ Court today with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, whose body was found in a palm oil plantation.

Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 26, is accused of killing Nur Farah Kartini, a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), at the palm oil plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam, between July 10 and July 15.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which stipulates either a death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, as well as a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza presided over the proceedings. — Bernama