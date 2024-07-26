HULU SELANGOR, July 26 — A relationship dispute is believed to be the primary motive behind the killing of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, whose body was discovered in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Seri Keledang, here, on July 15, police said.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said investigations into the case were complete, and the suspect will be charged with murder at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Court today.

“We have concluded investigations on the Nur Farah case and we have been instructed to charge the suspect tomorrow at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Court. We believe the motive for the murder is related to a relationship dispute.”

He was speaking to reporters after attending the ‘Crime Prevention from a Religious Perspective: Crime Does Not Discriminate by Skin Colour’ programme in Hulu Selangor, in Batang Kali yesterday, which was officiated by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan.

Hussein said the police have sufficient evidence to charge the suspect based on evidence found at several locations here and in Perak.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 after dropping off a rental car to a customer, and her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor around 6 pm on July 15.

Following this, a 26-year-old man, who is a police officer stationed in Perak, was arrested and remanded until Monday to assist with the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama