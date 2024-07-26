HULU SELANGOR, July 26 — A policeman will be charged at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, whose body was discovered in a palm oil plantation.

The man, stationed in Perak, will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

As of 7 am, media practitioners have already gathered outside the court complex to cover the case.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), was reported missing on July 10 and her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam here, at about 6 pm five days later.

Prior to this, the 26-year-old suspect’s remand period was extended for seven days until July 29, after the initial remand period expired.

However, the prosecution obtained permission to press charges against him today. — Bernama