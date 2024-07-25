KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The policeman arrested in connection with the murder of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah will be charged on Friday (July 26).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan in a statement today said the suspect will be charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which prescribes the death penalty.

“Yes, he will be charged at 9am at the Kuala Kubu Baru court tomorrow,” he said in the statement.

On July 22, the police’s Sub-Aquatic Forensic Investigation Unit discovered a car key in Sungai Trolak, Kampung Batu 4, Trolak, during the search for evidence related to Nur Farah Kartini’s murder.

A handbag believed to belong to Nur Farah Kartini was found on July 17 during a search operation conducted at Sungai Trolak Kampung Batu.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6pm on July 15.

Following this, a 26-year-old suspect, who is a police lance corporal, was arrested under Section 302 of the Penal Code.