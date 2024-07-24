KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Maybank today issued a statement to reassure customers that its systems remain secure and their information is fully protected following claims that its Maybank2u database was published on a dark web forum recently.

“Maybank would like to reassure our customers that our systems remain secure, and all Maybank customers’ information is fully protected,” the bank said on its Facebook page today.

A threat actor recently published a database on a dark web forum, claiming it belonged to Maybank2u.

According to the forum post, the alleged leak contained databases with user personal data and login information. The leaked information purportedly includes:

• Name • Password • Address • Gender • Date of Birth • City • IC Number • Contact Number • State • Postcode

The threat actor provided samples from the alleged leak and included a Telegram handle for contact information.

The individual reportedly requested US$18,000 (RM84,000) in payment, accepting USDT/BTC, and indicated a preference for Chinese customers.

Despite the allegations, the bank emphasised its commitment to safeguarding customer data and highlighted the robust security measures in place.

It said it had implemented various fraud countermeasures, including the Secure2U system to authenticate transactions and a cooling-off period for high-risk transactions, ensuring the continued protection of customers’ online activities.

Maybank also urged customers to remain vigilant and take steps to protect their personal information.

It reminded customers to keep their User ID, password, and personal details secure, and to be wary of potential threats such as malware, phishing sites, and fraudulent messages or phone calls requesting credentials.

Maybank reassured its customers that it takes these security concerns very seriously and will continue to monitor and ensure the protection of its data at all times.