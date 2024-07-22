KALABAKAN, July 22 — A 10-tonne tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate veered off the road and overturned on Jalan Kalabakan Nabawan yesterday afternoon, resulting in a chemical spill.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said two victims were transported to the hospital by bystanders, though their conditions are currently unknown.

“The fire department received a call about the incident at 3.05pm and arrived at the 138-kilometre distant location at 5.35pm.

“Our team worked to clean up the chemical spill using water from the fire engine tank,” Jemishin said.

The cleanup operation which involved eight Tawau fire personnel and five members of the Kalabakan volunteer fire brigade ended at 7.10pm. — Bernama