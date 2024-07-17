KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) deployed a dive unit and a K9 Unit to the location where the body of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, was found in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, this morning.

Hulu Selangor police deputy chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the evidence recovery process will commence around 9am near the ditch adjacent to the oil palm plantation.

#HuluSelangor Keadaan terkini di lokasi penemuan mayat Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah di Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, pagi ini.Pasukan siasatan sedang meninjau kawasan terbabit dan pihak bomba dijangka akan mengepam keluar air di kawasan parit berhampiran ladang kelapa sawit... pic.twitter.com/nsy1ek7QHG — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 17, 2024

“We will search for her smartphone, necklace and several other items believed to be evidence and clues in the case,” he told Bernama when contacted last night.

A suspect, who is a police lance corporal, was remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations into the murder of Nur Farah Kartini, whose body was found at 6pm yesterday at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, five days after she was reported missing. — Bernama