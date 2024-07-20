PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The Fire and Rescue Department received 38 complaints from the public about scams using the department’s name since the start of this year.

The department said in a statement today that 13 cases were from Sabah, Johor (seven cases), Terengganu (five cases), three each from Labuan, Pahang and Selangor, and one each from Melaka, Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

“The scams reported include offers of supply tenders relating to cooked food, raw ingredients, tyres and engine oil for vehicles and machinery, and fake food order letters, using the name of the station chief or state fire department director,” the department said, adding that it took the scams seriously and the victims involved were advised to lodge police reports so that investigations could be conducted.

“The department would like to advice the public to not be deceived by such offers of supply contracts, especially direct procurement, using the department’s name.

“The department has taken note of the scams using the department’s name as reported by the media and have handed it completely to the police for further investigation.

“As a precautionary measure, those who are contacted by certain individuals with various offers using the department’s name can refer to any state fire department headquarters or the related fire stations to obtain confirmation before taking any action,” the department added. — Bernama