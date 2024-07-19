KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia tomorrow is important to strengthen the people’s loyalty to the Constitutional Monarchy system, which has long been practised in Malaysia.

Today’s special Friday sermon, titled “Raja Ditaati, Negara Dirahmati” also emphasised the huge significance of the ceremony, not only symbolising the King’s authority but also exalting the status of His Majesty as payung negara (the nation’s sovereign umbrella).

The text of the sermon shared on the website of the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) read that when Sultan Ibrahim took his oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31, His Majesty clearly emphasised that he would run the government fairly in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“His Majesty also pledged to preserve the sanctity of Islam in accordance with the jurisdiction provided in the Malaysian Constitution,” it said.

It also stated that the King plays a role in creating and preserving unity and ensuring that the government is on the right track to preserve the country’s sovereignty and the well-being of the people.

“The relationship between the Ruler and the people can be likened to a tree, that is, the Ruler is like a tree and the people are the roots. Of course, a tree cannot live without strong roots and the roots need a tree that lives and performs its functions well.

“This is the symbiotic relationship that shows the ruler needs the people and the people also need the Ruler as a place of refuge,” according to the sermon.

The sermon also called on Muslims to understand that the Institution of Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Institution of Malay Rulers must be preserved and to give their loyalty to the King in performing his duties.

In addition, it also said that the King is the Head of the Religion of Islamic Religion in his state, as well as in four other states without rulers, namely Penang, Sarawak, Sabah, Melaka, and the three federal territories. In other states, their respective ruler is the Head of the Islamic Religion.

“The people can live in peace with this system without chaos because we believe that we have a sovereign King who is the supreme Ruler of our country with the title Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” according to the sermon.

“Let us pray for the King’s Installation Ceremony tomorrow to run smoothly under Allah’s protection, and for His Majesty to be granted good health, divine protection and care, to rule and lead the people in the country in accordance to the Constitution and true teachings of Islam,” it said. — Bernama