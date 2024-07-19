KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will provide live broadcast of the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia tomorrow in two versions, namely Malay and English.

Its Current Affairs Section deputy director Rahayu Wahid said this is the first time RTM is broadcasting it bilingually, given the requests from foreign media to obtain footage of the ceremony.

“This time, TV1 will be entirely in Malay, while the RTM News channel will use English as the medium.

“The Malay live broadcast will air from 8am until 1pm, while the English broadcast will start at 8.30am and end at 12.30pm,” she told Bernama.

Rahayu said the live broadcast of the installation ceremony not only showcases the grandeur of the Malay royal ceremony but also highlights the ceremonial symbols and the identity of Malaysia.

The live broadcast will also be relayed by all local television stations, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama). — Bernama