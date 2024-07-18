KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The mother of cyberbullying victim Rajeswary Appahu, known as Esha, has called for harsher penalties for cyberbullying, arguing that perpetrators responsible for her daughter’s suicide should be imprisoned rather than simply fined.

Expressing her dismay, R Puspa criticised the recent court decision where a welfare homeowner, Shalini Periasamy, received only a RM100 fine after pleading guilty to charges related to the bullying incident, online news outlet Scoop reported today.

“They should have had a heavier sentence. I am not saying they should be put to death, but they should be in prison for at least five years,” Scoop quoted her as saying.

She said she was very disturbed to see Shalini smirking as she left the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

On Tuesday, Shalini, 35, a TikTok user going by the handle @alphaquinnsha pleaded guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 to using vulgar language on TikTok with the intent to incite anger to disrupt peace.

She was fined RM100.

Under the Minor Offences Act, Section 14 carries the penalty of a maximum fine of RM100.

“It breaks my heart that Shalini smiled and walked out confidently. The ones who did wrong walk free, and the ones who did right are buried,” Puspa was quoted by Scoop.

She added that the punishment suggested anyone could evade consequences for cyberbullying by simply paying a small fine.

In a related case, the sentencing of lorry driver B Sathiskumar, 44, also linked to Esha’s bullying case, was postponed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to give him time to find a lawyer.

Sathiskumar pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for posting offensive comments on his TikTok account “Dulal Brothers 360” with the intent to annoy others.

He also faces trial under Section 509 of the Penal Code for allegedly posting lewd comments targeting Puspa on his TikTok account.

Esha, an influencer, died on July 5, shortly after filing a police report regarding threats and defamation directed at her on social media platforms.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).