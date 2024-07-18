KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Government actions, including drafting of legislation, in addressing cyberbullying are expected to be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order of Business on the official Parliament website, a question regarding the government’s initiatives in drafting cross-ministerial laws to tackle rampant cyberbullying will be posed by Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) to the communications minister during the Minister’s Question Time.

Also in the spotlight is the government’s action plan to strengthen the halal industry in line with Malaysia’s goal to become a leader in the international halal market, with a halal export target of RM63.1 billion by 2025. This question will be raised by Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) to the prime minister.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) will ask the energy transition and water transformation minister about the ministry’s efforts to address the issue of microplastics, which pose a threat to water sources and supplies.

During the question-and-answer session, Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) will enquire about steps to optimise the use of digital tools in teaching and learning through the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) by teachers and students.

Additionally, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Baru) will question the home minister regarding studies and engagement sessions on the proposal to decriminalise drug abuse, which will have an impact on public safety.

Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) will ask the Finance Ministry about the government’s efforts to increase national revenue aside from tax collection and targeted subsidy implementation, and whether the government intends to reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

After the Q&A session, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is expected to table a motion to suspend Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) from the Dewan Rakyat and the Parliamentary Select Committee for six months.

This follows his statement during the debate on the 2021 and 2022 Annual Reports and Financial Statements of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) on July 1, regarding a poison-pen letter that went viral and allegedly contained information on the real mastermind behind the takeover of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB). — Bernama