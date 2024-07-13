Victims of bullying or cyberbullying should seek help by talking to someone they trust,

Taking a break from the digital world can provide relief, as can features like blocking on social media.

Building a strong support system, both online and offline, is crucial for coping with bullying.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — If you’re being bullied or cyberbullied, telling someone, including a stranger on a helpline, could make all the difference.

This issue has gained urgency after a recent incident where a 29-year-old female TikTok influencer allegedly committed suicide due to cyberbullying at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Gombak Setia on July 7.

Being bullied could be an extremely painful and isolating experience, but International Islamic University of Malaysia clinical psychologist Nadzirah Ahmad Basri told Malay Mail that simply speaking about it could provide a new perspective on dealing with it.

“So, talking about it to significant others who are able to provide alternative explanations, validate and acknowledge their pain, shame and fear and give comfort and soothing ears would bring solace to the victims.

Children can also seek support from their peers, besides speaking to adults about being cyberbullied.

Advertisement

Just removing yourself from the environment of the bullying also helps.

“We normally suggest to these people who have this so-called fatigue from the digital world to take a break,” Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Centre for Psychological and Counselling Service Director Zulfikar Ahmad.

“Even in the physical world, you should be able to know when to time yourself out for a moment,” he told Malay Mail.

Advertisement

He added that victims should not be afraid to seek help as there are laws to protect victims and numerous NGOs that would assist them.

According to suicide prevention organisation National Council of Befrienders Malaysia chairman Jessie Ting, cyberbullying is rampant as the online world provided a veil of anonymity.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Centre for Psychological and Counselling Service Director Zulfikar Ahmad said that victims should not be afraid to seek help as there are laws to protect victims and there are numerous NGOs that would assist them. — iStock pic

“Cyber bullies can be anyone, anywhere and most of the time unknown, it’s best not to succumb to their threats or toxicity by closing the account unless the account user is capable of ignoring them or delete them from following the account,” Ting said during an interview with Malay Mail.

However, she said that having a good support system, online or offline, was vital for everyone.

Ting encouraged those who are struggling or unsure to speak to Befrienders via their helpline. The organisation allows callers to remain anonymous.

“Please seek help, talk to someone you can trust and seek advice or support from trained or experienced persons. Talk to Befrienders if you’re unsure,” she said.

Taking a break from the virtual world also helps if you’re being cyberbullied. — AFP pic

Ultimately, however, they said tackling bullying needed a holistic approach, with parents both educating their children on being cautious online and being supportive when they encounter bullying

Children and adolescents must be taught to “pause and rethink” before they post anything online for their habits to end before entering adulthood, Nadzirah told Malay Mail.

“In many cases, adolescents did not tell their parents for fear that their gadgets would be confiscated from them, or that they would be blamed for the cyberbullying that happened.

“Hence, the message to send to all is that cyberbullying can be helped with the help of everyone, not only from the side of the victims,” she said.

If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).