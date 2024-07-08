KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A local woman has been detained to assist in investigations related to threats made via TikTok against a social media influencer who was found dead recently.

Sentul District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, said the 35-year-old woman was arrested in Rawang, Selangor at 1.45am this morning.

“The suspect is currently remanded for three days from Monday to Wednesday to assist in investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act,” he said in a statement here.

The sections govern criminal intimidation, improper use of network facilities and insulting behaviour, respectively.

Advertisement

Ahmad Sukarno stated that the police received a complaint regarding the case from a 39-year-old man on Saturday over incidents occurring on June 30 and July 1.

“Both TikTok accounts had used the influencer's picture as the background for the video content uploaded to their respective accounts,” he said.

He added that the content also contained threats and intimidation towards the influencer and included abusive and vulgar language.

Advertisement

“Police checks found that the allegations and defamation reported were based on screenshots submitted by the complainant to the police, but the posts are suspected to have been deleted by the owners of both TikTok accounts,” he said.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the issue of cyberbullying on social media platforms will be presented to the Cabinet on Friday to find the best solution, including legal and enforcement aspects.

The body of the 29-year-old female influencer was found at her home at around 11am on Friday, and her family has since lodged a police report over the matter.