KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The police are now tracking the driver of a Honda City who rammed into four cars last night in Kuala Lumpur and escaped by leaving behind a car containing over RM10,000 worth of drugs.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner of Police Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the accident happened around 9.40pm, when a Honda City rammed from the back into the four cars which had stopped at the traffic light junction near the Sunway Medical Centre Cheras.

Rusdi said the suspect’s car had hit a Perodua Bezza on its right, an Inokom Atos from the back, a Suzuki Swift from the right, and a Perodua Alza on the left.

“After that, the suspect parked the car they owned at the area near the lobby of Sunway Medical Centre Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and escaped,” he said, adding that the case is now investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act.

Advertisement

Section 42(1) covers the offence of reckless and dangerous driving, which can be punished upon conviction with a maximum five-year jail term and a fine of between RM5,000 to RM15,000 for first-time offenders, or a maximum 10-year jail term and a fine of between RM10,000 to RM20,000 for second or subsequent convictions.

Those convicted under Section 42(1) will also be disqualified for at least five years from having a driving licence for first convictions, or 10 years for those convicted a second or subsequent time.

Kuala Lumpur police confirmed having received four police reports from the owner of the cars involved in the accident at Jalan Cheras from the area of the city centre heading towards the PGRM direction and before the traffic light junction of the Sunway Medical Centre Cheras.

Advertisement

From preliminary checks on the suspect’s car, police found and seized drugs worth RM10,577, namely four packets of methamphetamine, three pieces of Eremin 5, two packets of ketamine, and seven pieces of Ecstacy pills, Rusdi said.

He said the police also seized a white-coloured Honda City vehicle, three mobile phones, and two residential access cards.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Section 39B covers the offence of trafficking in dangerous drugs, which is punishable upon conviction with death or life imprisonment and also not less than 12 strokes of whipping if not sentenced to death.

“The police are tracing the vehicle’s driver who is the main suspect in this incident. The case is still under the police’s investigation,” he said.

He urged the public to provide information regarding this incident, and said any information can be shared through the Cheras police hotline (03-9284 5050 or 03-9284 5051) or KL traffic hotline (03-2071 9999 or 03-2071 9777) or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline (03-2115 9999) or at any nearest police station.