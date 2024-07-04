SHAH ALAM, July 4 — Three foreign men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of being involved in stealing money belonging to a local man amounting to RM360,966 for the purchase of gold.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all the suspects aged 24 to 37 were arrested by a CID team of Ampang Jaya district police headquarters at Persiaran TRX and Jalan Razak Mansion in the federal capital on June 28 and 29.

He said the arrest led to the discovery of RM28,300 in cash, two cars, six mobile phones, a laptop, six bank cards, house keys and three different types of bags.

Earlier, Hussein said the victim was invited by one of the male suspects to his office on June 24 to meet another suspect to buy gold.

“The victim then boarded a car and was taken to Jalan Sulaiman 1, Ampang with the victim being asked to sit in the passenger seat at the back to supervise the process of counting the money.

“The suspect then suddenly ran away with a bag containing cash that was placed in the footwell on the front passenger side, and got into another car while the victim was left in the locked car,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Hussein said the modus operandi of the criminals was to promise gold and then run off with the money during the transaction.

He said two suspects are now remanded until July 12 while the rest until July 16 and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama