KUCHING, July 3 — A man who played a prank on his friend last month using a toy pistol was placed on a six-month peace bond by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the order after accused Mohd Hazrul Andika Abdullah, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, police arrested Mohd Hazrul on June 23 in connection with a viral video that showed a man pointing what appeared to be a pistol at another man seated in a parked car in front of a supermarket in Metro City here.

An investigation found the pistol was in fact a toy and unable to discharge any sort of ammunition, and that the accused’s action was intended as a joke.

The accused had posted the video on his WhatsApp status which then went viral on other social media platforms, triggering public concern.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Mohd Hazrul did not have legal representation. — Borneo Post