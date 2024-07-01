KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today revealed that the bus that crashed in Genting Highlands and killed two tourists from China, had an expired permit.

Loke said the bus permit had also lapsed on February 16 and the driver was also driving without a licence.

“The bus had also exceeded the time allowed to operate as the vehicle is over 15 years old. But it is still operating.

Loke instructed the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to take stringent action against the local travel agency for clear violations of the law.

“The operating company involved in the tourist bus overturning incident did not comply with the laws and stipulated conditions,” he said in a press conference at Parliament building.

“The ministry views this crash seriously as it clearly shows the company did not follow the law and terms stated in the permit, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle, and the bus itself is older than the permit.”

Loke said the local travel agency has three days to respond to the show-cause letter issued by the APAD.

Earlier, APAD had extended the deadline for the show-cause letter to M. Kumar Trans Tour Sdn Bhd following the fatal tour bus accident on June 29, 2024.

The accident occurred at the KM16.6 bend on Genting Highlands Road, involving a bus carrying 18 tourists from China, a tour guide, and two drivers.

“APAD is working with the involved agencies to obtain a complete report on this incident before any appropriate actions can be taken,” the agency said.

It added that it would take strict action if the investigation and the report received find any violation of service license conditions by the company.

The agency said such actions could include the suspension or cancellation of the company’s license under section 45 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

APAD assured that it will never compromise on any offence involving public transport vehicles driven dangerously.

The tour bus was on its way down from Genting Highlands when the accident happened, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese nationals at the scene — Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Shuhong, 49.

A total of 19 passengers were rescued when the bus overturned.

Initial checks revealed that the bus was licensed under M. Kumar Trans Tour Sdn. Bhd.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has called for a thorough investigation into the tour agency to find out if they have any subcontractors.

It has also temporarily suspended the travel agency’s license pending a full investigation.

The bus driver, who has 27 previous summonses, is currently under investigation by the police.