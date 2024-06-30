KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry has temporarily suspended the licence of a local travel agency involved in a bus crash on Genting Highlands, Pahang that killed two tourists from China yesterday.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the suspension is pending a full investigation report on the overturned bus, news portal Malaysia Gazette reported today.

“I have instructed the ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into the tour agency if they have any subcontractors.

“I have also received complaints from the affected bus passengers. They came here for six days and five nights, and the bus was changed three times.

“This situation proves that the buses were not properly maintained, including the lack of air conditioning and noisy operations,” he was quoted as telling reporters after visiting the bus crash casualties at Hospital Kuala Lumpur here.

He said ministerial staff have been directed to come up with a preliminary report on the bus crash, and added “if there are findings of negligence, we will immediately revoke the company's tour licence”.

Here’s what we know so far:



• A tour bus with 21 people onboard skidded, hit a road divider at KM16.5 of the road from Genting Highlands heading towards Kuala Lumpur, and crashed on its side



• The bus driver, assistant, and tour guide are Malaysian; the remaining 18 were tourists from China



• Fatalities were two Chinese men: Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Shuhong, 49



• Police said the 32-year-old driver is a a serial offender with 27 previous summonses, including not owning a driving licence

