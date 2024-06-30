KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The tour bus driver involved in the road crash that killed two tourists from China while descending from Genting Highlands to Bentong in Pahang yesterday has been remanded for four days from today to help with police investigations.

Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 32-year-old bus driver was taken into custody at about 10.30pm yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported.

“We are investigating the incident thoroughly to determine the exact cause of the accident,” Zaiham was quoted as saying.

Here’s what we know so far:

• A tour bus with 21 people onboard skidded, hit a road divider at KM16.5 of the road from Genting Highlands heading towards Kuala Lumpur, and crashed on its side at about 11am June 29

• The bus driver, assistant, and tour guide are Malaysian; the remaining 18 were tourists from China

• Fatalities were two Chinese men: Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Shuhong, 49

• Police said the 32-year-old driver is a serial offender with 27 previous summonses, including not owning a driving licence