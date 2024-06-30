SIBU, June 30 — St Teresa’s Catholic Church at Teng Chin Hua Road received RM600,000 from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said the church’s building built in the 1960s, has a unique architectural design and must be kept for its historical values.

“The funds from Unifor are meant to renovate the chapel and must be put to good use,” he said when handing over the funds to Rev Edward Raymond, who represented the chapel.

St Teresa’s have now obtained a total of RM1.1 million in Unifor funds since receiving RM500,000 in 2020.

“It might not be possible to get one lump sum but that should not be a problem as Unifor has RM110 million to distribute all across the state. Not every church will get the amount they want but they can always ask for it.

“If St Teresa’s requires more funds for landscaping, I am more than willing to help,” he said when met by reporters.

Meanwhile, Rev Edward said the fund will be utilised to complete paintings at the chapel, build a statue of Jesus, construct fences and a gate, upgrade windows, and extend the cement areas bordering the chapel.

Also, he expressed gratitude to the state government for the funds. — The Borneo Post