NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — Penang police have issued 20 additional permits for mobile campaigns, talks and walkabouts for political parties contesting in the Sungai Bakap state by-election which entered its ninth day of campaigning today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that a total of 81 permits have been approved since the start of the by-election campaign on June 22, with no permit applications rejected so far.

“With six days left before polling day on July 6, the police urge everyone to refrain from provoking anyone during campaigning, including acts of sabotage or damaging election materials.

“We will take stern action against any political party or individual found violating the law or regulations,” he said a statement today.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will witness a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional’s Abidin Ismail, following the demise of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, from PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama

