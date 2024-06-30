NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has slammed the opposition over statements linking the government’s implementation of targeted diesel subsidies to borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rafizi, who is also PKR deputy president, said there is no question of IMF loans because only countries on the verge of bankruptcy would receive such financial assistance.

“You cannot go to the IMF if you can pay your debts. Is Malaysia going bankrupt now, do we not have money to pay our debts? The question of IMF does not arise, even if someone crazy wants to borrow from the IMF, the IMF would say you are crazy.

“You cannot borrow from IMF if you still have money. Only countries on the brink of bankruptcy can go to the IMF,” he said during a speech at a Unity Government rally in conjunction with the Sungai Bakap state by-election in Taman Tasek Indah, Simpang Ampat last night.

He said this in response to a question posed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a PN mega ceramah in Sungai Bakap on Friday, who asked whether the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies was related to an IMF loan.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 sees a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Joohari Ariffin and PN’s Abidin Ismail. It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24, due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama

