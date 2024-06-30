PM Anwar pays tribute to late Syed Husin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has paid tribute to the late Syed Husin Ali by describing the latter as his friend, mentor and a great teacher.

In his tribute that was posted on Facebook, Anwar who is also the PKR president reminisced the vast knowledge, valuable reference and wisdom shown by the Deputy Chairman of the PKR Advisory Panel that was evident through lectures when Syed Husin served as a professor in Universiti Malaya (UM).

“I still remember the many classes and lectures that I attended while studying in the UM. It was filled with knowledge that came with messages, urging the need for integrity and were of critical in nature when questioning the status quo of issues that involves the community, especially matters that call for fairness and equality,” he said.

According to Anwar, the legacy left behind by Syed Husin is immense and comprise a wide scope, not only in academics, but as an icon in social science, writing, as a thinker which was evident as he shared his passion with National Laurette the late Datuk Usman Awang especially by playing a leading role as President of the Persatuan Penulis Nasional Malaysia (PENA).

The PKR President said Syed Husin was also an individual who championed the cause of the poor, fought for the party, solidified his commitment for justice and who fought for the future of the nation.

“Syed Husin was resilient in fighting for the poor, the supressed and an essential figure in our struggle for justice and deeply rooted in his socialist fight.

“He was steadfast at the forefront, especially when upholding the struggles of the people in towns, farmers in Baling, students who fought for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Anwar said in politics, Syed Husin was progressively involved as the President of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) from 1990-2003, and as co-founder and Deputy President of PKR that enabled to strengthen the principles of justice to build a progressive Malaysia.

In the posting Anwar also expressed his sadness and difficulty to digest the fact that his meeting with Syed Husin a week ago was their last meeting.

“...and that moment will remain etched in my memory. He is an extraordinary person, thinker, a fellow leader in the party’s struggle and a teacher of mine,” he said. — Bernama

