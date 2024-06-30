KOTA BARU, June 30 — Ninety per cent of the 550 vehicles seized over the past three years have been found with modified fuel tanks for smuggling petrol and diesel.

Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Azman Ismail said the vehicles are typically older models, such as Proton Wira and Proton Waja, which no longer have road tax.

He said these cars have been modified to hold up to 200 litres of fuel in a single fill.

“Smugglers use a variety of tactics, including using containers for fuel, but this method is easily detected by authorities compared to using modified tanks.

“It is more difficult to detect this tactic in four-wheel drive vehicles because of their larger tanks, unless they are discovered making frequent purchases at petrol stations,” he said.

According to Azman, KPDN has identified workshops that specialise in tank modifications, including in Pengkalan Tumpat and Rantau Panjang.

Therefore, they plan to hold discussions with relevant agencies, particularly the Road Transport Department, to find the best solution to address the issue.

Additionally, Azman reported that 29,932 litres of RON95 petrol and 68,858 litres of diesel have been seized from January to yesterday. — Bernama