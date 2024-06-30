SIBU, June 30 — The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Sibu Jaya branch is urged to recruit more members in preparation for Sibu Jaya to be gazetted as a new state constituency should there a redelineation exercise of Sarawak boundary by the Election Commission (EC).

PDP Dudong chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew said with more members, the Sibu Jaya branch would present a stronger voice and would be able to convince top leadership and lobby for the seat.

“If the redelineation exercise materialises, hopefully the new Sibu Jaya seat will be allocated to PDP because Sibu Jaya is also located in the Dudong constituency currently held by Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who is also PDP president,” he said.

Teo said this when speaking at PDP Sibu Jaya’s ‘Get to Know’ event held at Buzz Station Sibu Jaya here on Friday.

Also present at the event was PDP Dudong deputy chairman councillor Amping Ranggau, secretary councillor Simon Wee, and PDP Sibu Jaya chairman Paul Teo.

Teo added that when the party manages to recruit an encouraging membership list, it will be able to launch the party logo in efforts of lobbying for the new seat.

Meanwhile, in his welcoming speech, Paul said the event was a platform for party members to get together to build friendships while also strengthening the party division in Sibu Jaya.

He called for the cooperation of all members to provide their best service to the local community in need.

“As the chairman of the party’s new branch, it is a big responsibility and I cannot do it alone. I need the cooperation of all members to deliver the best results for Sibu Jaya,” said Paul.

PDP Sibu Jaya was established in March last year and has approximately 600 members. — The Borneo Post