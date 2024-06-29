ARAU, June 29 — Umno’s vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has stressed the importance of identifying leaders who can be nominated as candidates for the upcoming general election (GE) so they can start serving and better understand voters in their respective areas.

“This can be an early screening method to ensure that the candidates chosen are suitable and well-known, and are truly accepted by local voters,” he said when approached by reporters after officiating the Arau Umno Division Delegates Meeting here today.

Also present was Perlis Umno Liaison Committee Chairman and Arau Umno Division Chief Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Johari, who is also Titiwangsa MP, reminded Umno leaders and members in areas where the party did not win to use different methods to deliver more effective services to the people.

“We need to learn to see our position not as representatives in that area, so if we want to continue our service, we need to do it differently,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement