PUTRAJAYA, June 29 ― The number of dengue fever cases dropped to 2,438 in the 25th Epidemiological Week (ME25) from June 16 to 22, compared to 2,900 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said two deaths from dengue fever complications were reported in ME25.

“The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME25 was 72,475 cases, compared to 56,721 cases for the same period in 2023.

Advertisement

“There were 55 deaths reported compared with 39 fatalities for the same period last year,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the number of hotspots reported in ME25 was 81, namely 59 in Selangor, six in Perak, five in Kedah, three each in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya and Penang, two each in Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak and one in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said one chikungunya case was recorded in ME25, taking the cumulative number of cases to 38.

Advertisement

As for Zika surveillance, he said 1,250 blood samples, six urine samples and two spinal fluid samples had been screened and all results were negative. ― Bernama