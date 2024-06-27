KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the former chief financial officer (CFO) and the former chief operating officer (CPO) of a real estate company on suspicion of submitting false payment claim documents for about RM100,000.

A MACC source said both of them, a woman and a man in their 30s, were arrested at 2pm yesterday when they appeared to give their statements at the Selangor MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations found that the two suspects were suspected of submitting 42 false claim documents that caused losses to the company when no goods had been supplied nor progress in works.

“Both suspects are believed to have committed the acts from January 2021 to April 2022 and received all payments by transferring monies to their (suspects’ own) bank accounts,” the source said.

According to another source, the two suspects were remanded for three days until June 29 based on MACC’s application.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, saying the case being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

