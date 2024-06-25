KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained eight individuals, including a highway concessionaire chief executive officer (CEO) with the title “Datuk”, on suspicion of involvement in a corruption case worth over RM1.6 billion.

Sources said the suspects, comprising seven men and a woman aged between their 40s and 50s, were apprehended while providing statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

“Three of the suspects, who are employees of the highway concessionaire, are believed to have solicited and accepted bribes worth over RM1 billion from five company owners in exchange for securing contracts to take over construction work previously handled by another company.

“They are also suspected of soliciting and receiving bribes, amounting to about RM670 million, related to the construction of a section of another highway project in the Klang Valley. The total value of both projects is RM11 billion,” the source said.

According to the source, the CEO, along with two other senior management personnel of the company, has been remanded until June 28, while the five company owners have been remanded until Thursday.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

