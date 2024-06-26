KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested another suspect in connection with the bribery case involving work to complete a highway project package with over RM1 billion in the Klang Valley.

According to MACC sources, the man, in his 40s, had been remanded for three days after the remand order was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“The suspect had solicited and received bribes from several companies as a reward for selecting certain companies to take over construction work on the highway, which was previously handled by another company,” the sources said.

The sources said this is following the previous arrest of eight individuals, including a chief executive officer and two senior management personnel of a highway concessionaire, by the MACC on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes involving two highway construction projects in the Klang Valley worth over RM1.6 billion.

“The ninth suspect was arrested at the MACC Headquarters when he turned up to have his statement recorded at about 7 pm.

“The total amount of bribe involving all the suspects is still under investigation, although the overall cost of the two highway projects is almost RM11 billion,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

