JOHOR BARU, June 20 — A man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with trafficking in 63.48 kilogrammes of cannabis earlier this month.

The charge against T. Gaushigan, 28, was read out before Magistrate A. Shaarmini, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on Jalan Persiaran Tengah, Horizon Hills, Iskandar Puteri at about 2.30pm on June 8.

The charge was preferred under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane on conviction.

The court fixed August 20 this year for mention for the presentation of a chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurain Syafiqeen Mohd Rozi conducted the prosecution while the accused was not represented. — Bernama

