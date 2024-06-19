BANGI, June 19 — A six-month pregnant woman pleaded guilty in the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court today to soliciting clients for prostitution through the Telegram app under the pseudonym ‘Miza Ozawa’.

Siti Amiza Baharuddin, 27, was charged with committing the offence at a condominium unit in Bukit Mahkota, Kajang, at 4pm on June 6, under Section 372B of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Nurdiyanah Mohd Nawawi set June 24 for sentencing.

Siti Amiza was also sentenced to one month in prison and fined RM12,500 by the same court after pleading guilty to two charges of possessing obscene materials and unregistered medicines.

For the offence of possessing obscene materials, the court sentenced her to one month in prison and fined her RM6,500, or seven months in prison if she fails to pay the fine, and for possessing unregistered medications, she was fined RM6,000 in default six months jail time.

However, the court ordered both sentences to run consecutively from the date she was arrested on June 6.

She was charged with possessing obscene materials in her laptop and three mobile phones at the same location, time, and date, under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, or a fine, or both.

Siti Amiza was also charged with possessing two boxes of ‘Secret Negro’ and two boxes of ‘Dara Jelita’, in violation of Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 at the same location, time, and date.

The charge was framed under Regulation 30 (1) of the same regulation and is punishable under Section 12(2) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM25,000 or three years in prison, and for subsequent offences, a fine of up to RM50,000, or five years in prison, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman requested that the court impose a deterrent sentence on the accused and order the sentences to run consecutively.

Siti Amiza, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lenient sentence on the grounds that she had no income after her savings for childbirth were confiscated by the authorities.

“I support myself in Selangor and request the minimum possible fine,” she said. — Bernama