KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The fighting spirit of a ‘Sang Saka Biru’ squad member in maintaining security was evident when Sergeant Mohd Hasif Roslan swung into action to try to stop the shooting incidentat at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor on May 17.

Mohd Hasif, a policeman with station’s crime prevention patrol division, was on duty when he was injured in the incident. He had to face a masked intruder who had earlier hacked his fellow policeman to death.

Recalling the incident, Mohd Hasif, 38, said he quickly returned to the police station after going out on patrol at 2.30am after receiving instructions from the station’s police chief.

“When I arrived at the station, I saw a body next to the barracks and was informed that my colleague had been killed.

“Colleagues told me that the station had been attacked but the suspect was not visible at that time. Suddenly, the attacker opened fire at us and I was hit in the hip and shoulder,” he said when met after the rank conferment ceremony (field and posthumous) at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here yesterday.

Mohd Hasif and his three fellow policemen tried to track the attacker. Wounded and covered in blood, he bravely fired several shots at the attacker before being rushed to hospital for treatment.

“When I got to the hospital, I immediately called my wife and informed her of the situation because I did not want her and our children to worry,” he said.

After almost a month following the incident, Mohd Hasif is still receiving regular treatment but he has not lost his desire to continue serving in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In the May 17 attack at 2.45am, Mohd Hasif was injured in the shoulder and left hip when returning fire from the attacker.

Mohd Hasif, who has served in PDRM for 14 years, said that serving the community even when faced with challenges, is part and parcel of being a policeman.

Yesterday, Mohd Hasif was one of three members of the Ulu Tiram police station who received a field promotion presented by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant while the two other members namely Constable Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa and Lance Corporal Muhammad Aznel Salleh were each promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Additionally, the two policemen who died in the attack, the late Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and the late Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said were each posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Following the incident, police arrested five members of the suspect’s family, aged 19 to 62, in accordance with the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma). — Bernama