JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The 38-year-old policeman who was seriously injured during the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station on May 17, has been discharged from the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here last Saturday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was discharged after spending nine days of being treated in HSI due to serious injuries from being shot to his shoulder and hip.

“In the incident, both the shots penetrated Mohd Hasif’s shoulder and hip. The father of three has now been given a leave of absence for the next two months.

“Mohd Hasif has also undergone a counseling session at HSI and is still believed to be traumatised by the incident.

“He will undergo further counselling sessions during that period if needed before he fully recovers and returns to work at the Ulu Tiram police station,” Mohd Sohaimi told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

In the May 17 attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, two other policemen Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 21, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed by a man armed with a machete.

In the 2.30am incident, Mohd Hasif was shot by the lone assailant who had grabbed one of the policemen’s gun; he returned fire and killed the 21-year-old assailant.

The attacker’s parents and siblings have been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Police have also recorded the testimony of 47 witnesses on the deadly incident.