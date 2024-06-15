MAKKAH, June 15 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, anticipates that enhancements to facilities at Arafah will enable 31,600 pilgrims to concentrate fully on worship without distractions.

Mohd Na’im, who visited and spent time with pilgrims after the Subuh prayers earlier today, noted a reduction in complaints received this year compared to last year.

“Last year, one of the concerns was related to food. However, this morning I observed pilgrims eagerly finishing their breakfast, and I received feedback that last night’s dinner was also satisfactory.

“Secondly, concerning toilets, unlike last year when pilgrims faced long queues, this year’s two-tiered toilet facilities enable swift access, marking significant improvements,” he told the media when met at the Arafah campsite, accompanied by the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Rashdi Hussain.

Also present were TH chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman and Malaysian 1445H/2024 Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

In addition, he noted improvements to the air conditioning system, prompting some pilgrims to opt to sit outside their tents due to the chilly conditions inside.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im expressed gratitude to all haj workers for their dedication in assisting pilgrims from their hotels to Arafah since yesterday morning until early today.

“I am deeply grateful and impressed by the dedication of our workers who tirelessly assisted the frail elderly until 1 am, escorting them to toilets and attending to their needs. Their commitment is truly admirable,” he added.

He added that the majority of pilgrims also expressed their appreciation to TH for their welfare, spiritual guidance and safety, praising TH workers for carrying out their duties diligently. — Bernama