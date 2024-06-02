MAKKAH, June 2 — The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) advises prospective hajj pilgrims to register with travel agencies licensed by TH as hajj pilgrimage operators (PJH) if they want to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam using mujamalah visas.

Malaysian Hajj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said this is because all PJH companies have been carefully and transparently screened to ensure they have strong financial capabilities.

“In addition to that, TH also ensures that these companies have a good track record of managing hajj and umrah pilgrims and is believed to be a reputable company.

“Thus with this licensing process, TH can give confidence and prospective pilgrims can feel that their hajj affairs are under control, safe and their welfare will be protected," he told media personnel at TH Headquarters here.

For this year's hajj season, TH has selected 25 local tourism companies, including its subsidiary, Tabung Haji Travel & Services Sdn Bhd (THTS) to operate as PJH.

Travel agencies without a PJH licence, but offering packages and managing hajj services, violate Section 27 of the Tabung Haji Act 1995 (Act 535).

This year, the Saudi Arabian government approved 31,600 quotas for Malaysian hajj pilgrims, similar to the last year’s hajj season.

In addition to the hajj visas issued through TH, the Saudi Arabian government, through its embassy, also issues mujamalah visas to a very limited number of people. — Bernama