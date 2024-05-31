MECCA, May 31 — Another Malaysian Haj pilgrim has died in Makkah, said Malaysian Haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said that Mohd Zahir Ismail, 58, from Alor Setar, Kedah was performing tawaf for his first umrah with his wife and fellow pilgrims from Maktab 78 on Wednesday night when he collapsed due to a heart attack in the Mataf area (open area surrounding Kaabah).

“It is with profound sorrow that we report a second death involving a male pilgrim.

“The deceased was a member of the KT66 group who had just arrived in Makkah on May 29. On that night, we organised their first umrah after the Isya prayer. However, he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack during tawaf,” he told a press conference at the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) headquarters here today.

Syed Saleh said Mohd Zahir was rushed to the clinic within Masjidil Haram before being taken to Saudi Hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The funeral prayer was held after the Zohor prayer at Masjidil Haram yesterday and he was laid to rest at the Syaraiee cemetery that same afternoon.

Syed Saleh said that TH welfare officers, counsellors and Haj facilitators also visited the deceased’s wife to provide the necessary support.

“On behalf of TH, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and we pray that all his acts of worship are accepted by Allah,” he said.

On May 24, a 72-year-old male pilgrim from Kubang Pasu, Kedah died at a hospital in Mecca due to a ruptured blood vessel. — Bernama