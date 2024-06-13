KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — After 192 days, the investigation into the murder case of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, 6, which captured nationwide attention, led to both his parents being charged at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court today.

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29 years old, pleaded not guilty to a charge of neglecting the child in a manner that could have potentially caused him physical injury in December last year.

The court set bail at RM10,000 each with one surety and scheduled the next hearing for July 26.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Datuk Seri Shuhaily Mohd Zain, stated that Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 was one of the preferred charges brought by the D5 Division (Prosecution and Law) of the Bukit Aman CID to the public prosecutor, alongside charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said police used all the provisions within their jurisdiction in investigating the case, including blocking communication between the victim’s parents and their lawyers during their remand period since June 1.

Mohd Shuhaily said the special team established to investigate the case has worked tirelessly to examine all evidence, closed circuit camera footage, as well as pathology and autopsy reports related to the murder.

Zayn Rayyan’s mother was even taken to the location where the child’s body was found and to their residence at Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, on Monday to reenact the events leading up to his disappearance and the discovery of his body, he added.

“All details and evidence in this case are crucial, and my investigating officers have done their utmost to fulfil the duties entrusted to them,” he said at a special media briefing today.

Additionally, the child’s grandfather and grandmother, Zahari Mohd Reba and Hasni Zakaria, were also detained yesterday to assist in the investigation but were released on police bail today.

The grandparents’ lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin said they were both ordered to report monthly at the Petaling Jaya District Police headquarters.

Fahmi, who also represents the child’s father, stated that initially his client, Zaim Ikhwan, was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, but was then charged with negligence under the Child Act.

Meanwhile, Mahmud Jumaat, the lawyer representing the child’s mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, said the couple are undergoing psychological treatment for severe depression following the tragic death of their eldest child.

The body of Zayn Rayyan was found in a stream near his home at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartments here on December 6 last year, a day after he was reported missing.

He is believed to have been murdered, as the autopsy revealed injuries on his neck and body indicating a struggle.

The unfortunate child’s parents were detained around Puncak Alam, Selangor on May 31, and remanded for 13 days from June 1 to assist in the investigation of the murder case. — Bernama