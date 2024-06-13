KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain today said that the department has utilised all available legal avenues and police resources in their inquiry into the murder of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

During a press conference this afternoon, Mohd Shuhaily said the mystery surrounding the case will only be revealed during the trial of Zayn Rayyan’s parents, who pleaded not guilty to child negligence earlier today.

“As far as the police investigation is concerned, we have concluded our part with a prosecution.

“We hope all Malaysians will stop speculating as the trial will start next month.

“All will be revealed during the trial. Let us pray that justice will be served,” he was quoted saying by English daily The Star.

Mohd Shuhaily said the case was initially investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code based on leads, evidence gathered, and the post-mortem report.

“Based on a thorough discussion with the Attorney General’s Chambers, they felt that, for now, the suitable law to be used (to prosecute the suspects) is under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which carries up to RM50,000 fine or up to 20 years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

“However, we will investigate further if there is any instruction from the AGC depending on the trial proceedings,” he was quoted as saying.

On claims that the lawyers were denied access to Zayn Rayyan’s parents during remand, Mohd Shuhaily stated that it was within the police’s authority to make such decisions under Section 28A(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The Special Investigation Powers under the same section enable the police to do so.

“We had no ulterior motive except to use all legal means to achieve the best outcome for the investigation,” he reportedly said.

Mohd Shuhaily said police used all manpower, expertise, and assets throughout the investigation over the past six months including forming a special taskforce to go through thousands of pages of transcripts, CCTV clips, and dashcam footage, as well as reports from pathologists and digital forensics.

Zayn Rayyan’s parents were arrested on May 31 in Puncak Alam under suspicion of murder, with investigations conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5 in Damansara Damai, and his body was discovered the following day near his home at the Idaman Apartment, showing signs of neck and body injuries indicating foul play.

The investigation involved extensive forensic examination of the crime scene and surrounding areas, along with a mass DNA screening comprising 228 samples.

Witnesses, including those who last saw the autistic child alive, were interviewed to aid investigators.