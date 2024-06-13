PETALING JAYA, June 13 — The investigation into the murder of autistic boy, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, will continue until the perpetrator is found, said Fahmi Abd Moin, the lawyer representing the child’s father, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari.

“The investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code will continue until the perpetrator is identified. This is the hope of the family and the community,” he told reporters at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex today.

Meanwhile, regarding the couple experiencing depression, Mahmud Jumaat, the lawyer representing the child’s mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, said they are undergoing psychological treatment following the tragic death of their eldest child.

“I believe this depression occurred before (their remand). Any family losing a loved one would naturally experience depression. I also believe Zayn Rayyan’s parents sought treatment early on, especially since they have another child with autism,” said the lawyer.

He added that the couple is satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police during their 13-day remand period from June 1.

Earlier today, the couple pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of neglecting Zayn Rayyan, 6, in a manner which potentially caused him physical injury.

The offence is alleged to have occurred around Jalan PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai here, between 12pm on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6 last year.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the same act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama